Winnipeg police identify suspect in 'serious' assault
A 50-year-old man is still recovering in hospital following the attack July 29.
A 50-year-old man is still recovering in hospital following a "serious assault" last month, but Winnipeg investigators have identified at least one suspect in the attack.
Police are looking for 35-year-old Jolene Kathy Owen who's a suspect in the July 29 attack in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue.
Police have also released two other photos of suspects who are believed to have been involved in the attack.
Anyone with information on Owen, or these two suspects, is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
