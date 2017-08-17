‘It hits home’: Worry, sadness from Winnipeg Spanish group after Barcelona attack

As Winnipeggers reached out to family and friends in Barcelona on Thursday, the president of a local Spanish group sent his condolences to the victims of a horrific van attack.

On Thursday, a van drove into crowds of people in Las Ramblas, a popular tourist area in Barcelona. Early reports from Catalonia's interior ministry said 13 people are dead and more than 100 are injured.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the attack.

“It’s a feeling like it’s happening here, because we have such a big connection to Spain,” said Victor Garcia, president of the Spanish Club of Winnipeg.

“We still have relatives and family there, and so it hits home… a lot of the people here are feeling it. They’re trying to get a hold of family or friends.”

Las Ramblas is popular with tourists, “I’m not sure how many actual family members would have been involved—but it’s a tragic situation that’s occurred,” he added.

Las Ramblas is a pedestrian mall with open markets, shops and restaurants.

“We are very sad, for sure, and upset about it,” Garcia said.

On Thursday It was not yet clear if there were any Canadians among the deceased or injured.

Global Affairs Canada put out a statement for tourists to avoid the Las Ramblas area—anyone who is there is advised to stay indoors.