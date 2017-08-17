Police arrest three Winnipeg suspects in drug trafficking
Officers found cocaine and a Magnum revolver after obtaining a search warrant.
Three Winnipeg suspects are facing charges after police seized cocaine and a Magnum revolver from a home in the Chalmers neighbourhood.
Members of the police's community support unit, tactical support team and organized crime unit obtained a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant and a general warrant for a home in teh 300 block of Poplar Avenue Aug. 16.
There, they found the following items:
• .357 Magnum revolver, loaded with six live rounds
• $685 cash
• 7.3 ounces of cocaine
• 2.25 grams of crack cocaine
• 1.8 grams of cocaine
• Additional items for drug trafficking
Derek James Funk, 33, has been charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, 13 firearms-related offences and possessing property obtained by crime (under $5,000) and a number of driving-related offences.
A 30-year-old woman and another 33-year-old man have also been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000 and a number of firearms-related offences.
