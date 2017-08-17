Police arrest three Winnipeg suspects in drug trafficking

Three Winnipeg suspects are facing charges after police seized cocaine and a Magnum revolver from a home in the Chalmers neighbourhood.

Members of the police's community support unit, tactical support team and organized crime unit obtained a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant and a general warrant for a home in teh 300 block of Poplar Avenue Aug. 16.

There, they found the following items:

• .357 Magnum revolver, loaded with six live rounds

• $685 cash

• 7.3 ounces of cocaine

• 2.25 grams of crack cocaine

• 1.8 grams of cocaine

• Additional items for drug trafficking

Derek James Funk, 33, has been charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, 13 firearms-related offences and possessing property obtained by crime (under $5,000) and a number of driving-related offences.