Police investigate abduction attempt in south Winnipeg
A 36-year-old woman says a van pulled up to her and a man tried to pull her into the vehicle.
Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a man accused of trying to abduct a woman walking in the south end of the city.
The 36-year-old woman contacted police Thursday and said she was walking near St. Anne's Road and Alpine Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. when a dark blue, older style van pulled up. A man sitting in the passenger's seat offered her a ride. When she refused, he grabbed her arm and tried pulling her into the vehicle. As a pedestrian walked by, the man released the woman and sped off.
The man is described as roughly 35 years old, five-foot-nine-inches, with an average build, medium-length shaggy dark hair, dark-coloured eyes, no facial hair and pock-marked cheeks.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
