Police investigate abduction attempt in south Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a man accused of trying to abduct a woman walking in the south end of the city.

The 36-year-old woman contacted police Thursday and said she was walking near St. Anne's Road and Alpine Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. when a dark blue, older style van pulled up. A man sitting in the passenger's seat offered her a ride. When she refused, he grabbed her arm and tried pulling her into the vehicle. As a pedestrian walked by, the man released the woman and sped off.