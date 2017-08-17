Police watchdog investigating after Winnipeg suspect dies in custody

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man died in custody at the Provincial Remand Centre.

According to a Winnipeg police press release, officers chased the suspect and had to use "force" in his arrest Aug. 9.

The suspect complained of soreness to his mid-section and was sent to hospital, where he was "medically cleared." He was then charged with weapons offences and assaulting a peace officer. He was detained into custody at the remand centre.

On Aug. 13, the Medical Examiner's Office told police the suspect died while in custody. They conducted an autopsy Aug. 16 and notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU).