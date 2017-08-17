News / Winnipeg

Shania Twain to come on over to Winnipeg

The five-time Grammy Award-winner is back to support her upcoming album, Now.

In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Shania Twain performs at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Life’s about to get good for Shania Twain fans in Winnipeg, as the Canadian songstress is coming to the city in May.

In her first tour since 2015, the five-time Grammy Award-winner is back to support her upcoming album, Now. It's set to drop Sept. 29.

The 2018 Now Tour starts May 3 in Tacoma, Wash., comes to Winnipeg May 13, and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. Aug. 4.

Tickets for the Winnipeg show, at Bell MTS Place, will go on sale Aug. 25.

