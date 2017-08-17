Shania Twain to come on over to Winnipeg
The five-time Grammy Award-winner is back to support her upcoming album, Now.
Life’s about to get good for Shania Twain fans in Winnipeg, as the Canadian songstress is coming to the city in May.
In her first tour since 2015, the five-time Grammy Award-winner is back to support her upcoming album, Now. It's set to drop Sept. 29.
The 2018 Now Tour starts May 3 in Tacoma, Wash., comes to Winnipeg May 13, and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. Aug. 4.
Tickets for the Winnipeg show, at Bell MTS Place, will go on sale Aug. 25.
