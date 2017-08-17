Water search underway in Red River for missing boy

Winnipeg Police are searching the Red River, following a witness report of a young man disappearing into the water.

Police say they were called to the Red River just north of the Redwood Bridge at about 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15.

They say they received a witness report that a youth, about 16-years-old, entered the water. The witness told police the boy swam half-way across the river before disappearing.



Officers conducted an extensive search with the assistance of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Water Rescue and River Patrol, which was unsuccessful.

General patrol officers further searched the opposite river bank to determine if the boy possibly made it across, and exited the water—but police say they did not find evidence of this.