Winnipeg police seek man accused of 'serious sexual assault,' arson

Winnipeg police are asking the public's help finding a man accused of "serious sexual assault" and committing arson that sent six people to hospital.

Leslie Reid Contois, 42, is accused of committing a sexual assault against a woman in Winnipeg on July 15.

The Major Crimes Unit is also alleging Contois is responsible for an arson in an apartment building in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street that sent six people to hospital. They were all released.

A warrant for Contois' arrest has been issued for a number of offences including: sexual assault with a weapon, uttering threats, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, attempted murder (in relation to the arson), arson with disregard for human life, forcible confinement and possession of incendiary material.

Police are warning the public to stay away from Contois and to contact 911 if they see him.