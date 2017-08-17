News / Winnipeg

Yazidi boy reunites with family in Winnipeg following Daesh capture

'I'm very thankful,' said 12-year-old Emad Mishko Tamo.

Emad Mishko Tamo waves to the crowd of airport greeters after reuniting with his family at the Winnipeg airport Thursday. Tamo was captured by ISIS more than three years ago.

It was an emotional night at the Winnipeg airport as Nofa Mihlo Rafo was reunited with her 12-year-old son Emad Mishko Tamo in the early hours of Thursday morning. 

The family was met with cameras, signs and hats with maple leafs. 

"I'm happy. I'm very thankful for everyone that had any part to do with me reunited with my family," Emad said through a translator. 

