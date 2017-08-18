Body recovered from Red River in Winnipeg’s North End

Winnipeg police said Friday a body was pulled out of the Red River near where a teenage boy disappeared earlier in the week.

Before 9 a.m. on Friday, a citizen near St. John’s Park reported seeing a body in the water, police say.

Crews went to the scene and recovered the body near the North End park shortly after.

Police have not yet confirmed the person’s identity, though public information officer Tammy Skrabek noted it was in the same area a 16-year-old boy went missing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, police said they were called to the Red River just north of the Harry Lazarenko Bridge (formerly Redwood Bridge) at about 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15.

They say they received a witness report that a youth, about 16-years-old, entered the water. The witness told police the boy swam half-way across the river before disappearing.