Body recovered from Red River in Winnipeg’s North End
Before 9 a.m. on Friday, a citizen near St. John’s Park reported seeing a body in the water, police say.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police said Friday a body was pulled out of the Red River near where a teenage boy disappeared earlier in the week.
Before 9 a.m. on Friday, a citizen near St. John’s Park reported seeing a body in the water, police say.
Crews went to the scene and recovered the body near the North End park shortly after.
Police have not yet confirmed the person’s identity, though public information officer Tammy Skrabek noted it was in the same area a 16-year-old boy went missing on Tuesday.
Earlier in the week, police said they were called to the Red River just north of the Harry Lazarenko Bridge (formerly Redwood Bridge) at about 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15.
They say they received a witness report that a youth, about 16-years-old, entered the water. The witness told police the boy swam half-way across the river before disappearing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama
-
Not so smooth: Injury from grooming pubic hair is common, study shows
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week