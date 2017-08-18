Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Aug. 18-20

Great music at your “Beck” and call

Giddy up! It’s time for the third installation of Interstellar Rodeo in Winnipeg, and what a line-up. It all starts Friday, Aug. 18 and ends Sunday, Aug. 20 at The Forks. From alternative rocker Beck to the Rheostatics and Sarah Slean, it will be a weekend you won’t want to miss! Stay hydrated because temps will be up there as you enjoy one of the last weekends of summer in the city! Visit http://interstellarrodeo.com/winnipeg/ for more information.

Cultural extravaganza bids farewell

Two weeks of food, fun and festivities comes to an end as the 48th edition of Winnipeg’s Folklorama winds down for another summer. Keep your passport to the world open for just a couple more days, though, as 21 pavilions are still going strong until the end of Saturday, Aug. 19. Late night parties happening that night are at the Brazilian, Chilean, Mexican and Ukrainian-Kyiv pavilions. Visit www.folklorama.ca.

It’s electrifying!

From Friday, Aug. 18 until Sunday, Aug. 20, the Manitoba Electronic Music Exhibition (MEME) features concerts, club shows, educational workshops, industry panels, documentary screenings and free electronic music at The Cube in Old Market Square. There is so much to say about this event that takes place in several venues. There isn’t enough word space here, so check out all of the details at www.memefest.com.

Plug into Canadian art

The public art project STAGES: Drawing the Curtain features temporary public sculptures and performances throughout Winnipeg by nine international and local artists. Coordinated by the Plug In Institute of Contemporary Art (460 Portage Avenue), the projects will take place over the span of two weeks beginning Friday, Aug. 18. Numerous city spaces will be used including the historic Hudson’s Bay Company building in its abandoned basement and on the fourth floor.

Tattoo you