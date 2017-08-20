Birthday bash: Artspace celebrates 30 years

It’s got six floors, 55,000 square feet, 80,000 creative people passing through its doors each year, and now its marking 30 years with one big party.

Artspace, a home to artists, arts organizations and a range of support services in the Exchange District, turns 30 on Thursday, August 24. The building includes organizations that create film, photography, writing, music, and a number of other art-forms.

“It naturally draws synergy amongst one another and the art community of Winnipeg. We hear time and time again that Winnipeg is very different than some other cities, because everyone kind of works with one another,” said Eric Plamondon, executive director at Artspace.

The diversity within the building is going to be showcased at its party, Lost in Artsp_ce, on Thursday.

“That’s one of the challenges that we gave ourselves—we still assume a lot of Winnipeggers don’t know what’s in Artspace,” Plamondon said.

He added that there will be about 25 artists showcasing their skills throughout the building.

Part of the gamut of activities includes shorts by Winnipeg filmmakers at Cinematheque—complete with popcorn. Pat Lazo will be creating a mural on the roof, Winnipeg writers will be reading their work and there will be an opportunity to make art on the building’s fourth floor.

East India Company, King and Bannatyne and Oh Doughnuts will also be providing stuff to snack on.