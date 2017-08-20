Closure of Community Kitchen leaves 'Lord of the Pies' marooned

Dustin Watson’s passion for pastry has caught on with Winnipeg foodies, but the loss of his prep-space is threatening to cool his hot business.

The ‘Lord of the Pies’ owner normally cranks out around 1,000 custom-made pies—with unique fillings like bacon cheeseburger and sweet potato vegetable—every month.

He sells them at farmer's markets and specialty stores, and they sell like, well, hot pies.

However, after learning that the Knox Community Kitchen on Edmonton Street is closing September 15, the Lord of the Pies is going to have an even more difficult time meeting demand.

“I started renting from there earlier this year and it was going pretty well until I tried to become a part of the collective to make it more cost effective,” Watson said of the central Winnipeg facility.

He figured since it opened three years ago to help people like him kick-start their business, he’d be a shoe-in for the collective option.

“But, they wouldn’t discuss that option with me, and then things started happening with equipment not working properly… when we asked questions about operations, we were not getting any straight answers.”

Watson said he and other users of the kitchen were informed it was shutting down last Wednesday.

“Everyone went into panic mode,” he said. “It’s not like there’s a lot of affordable options out there that are properly equipped where we can make and store our product.”

Metro News contacted Knox Centre, which runs the facility, and were told by project manager Natasha Ross that no one was available for comment on Sunday.

In a message posted on its Facebook page August 16, Ross and President Bill Millar stated, “we have not received any funding for this project in over a year, and this is one of the contributing factors that has led us to this critical point where the kitchen will no longer serve as a collective, no longer offer hourly rentals or casual use. Overall, the kitchen will have limited availability to the community.”

The message also explains, “should the Knox Kitchen reopen, it will do so with a new vision, a new structure together with new goals and objectives.

“We cannot be sure how long this process will take.”

Watson says he’s been lucky enough to find a little café in Wolseley where he can work from for the time being.