Tips for viewing the eclipse

In Manitoba, the eclipse starts at 11:40 a.m., reaches its peak at 12:57 p.m. and ends at 2:15 p.m. Monday—here’s how to get the best out of the moment.

Protect your peepers

Don’t look directly at the sun. It’s tempting. But just don’t do it.

“Every time there’s an eclipse, whether it’s partial, total, or whatever, there are definitely injuries,” said Bert Valentin of The Manitoba Museum.

A certified pair of eclipse glasses is one of the best ways to view the eclipse, but there are DIY options available.

Valentin said #14 welder’s glass (or a welder’s mask) is one substitute for eclipse glasses.

If you’re crafty, Danielle Pahud, instructor of physics and astronomy at the University of Manitoba recommends using a piece of cardboard.

“Poke a hole in it with a pen, the sun or an image of the eclipse should be projected onto the ground,” she said.

Find a place to watch

If there are no clouds, you can watch an eclipse from just about anywhere.

But there are a few viewing parties happing in the city. The Manitoba Museum is having one from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The University of Manitoba’s viewing party is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the Degree’s patio.

Get a sweet soundtrack

While not necessary for viewing the eclipse, there are a couple audio options available to set the mood.

A composer at San Francisco’s science museum has figured out a way to “sonify” the eclipse, and Kronos Quartet will be playing music along with the sun’s movement—which is available online.

Bonnie Tyler will be singing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ on a cruise ship during the actual eclipse, which could serve as inspiration for your own eclipse-watching playlist.

Have a back-up plan

In the event of cloudy weather, there are live streams available online.