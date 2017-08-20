Would the real Adam please stand up?

A group-portrait project planned in the ‘peg will put a bunch of faces no one can tell from Adam side-by-side-by-Adam’s-side.

The brainchild of Adam Soloway invites any Winnipegger who shares his first name to meet him at Omand’s Creek on September 2 at 2 p.m. for an all Adam group photo.

Adam Hanney will be posing, as will Adam Fuhr, and if all goes according to plan, Soloway’s literal dream of having a plethora of Adam’s from Winnipeg gather for a group photo will come true.

He’ll even be in the picture himself.

He and his buddies Hanney and Fuhr all work at the Goodwill Social Club, all play in bands, and all thought it would be hilarious to act out Soloway’s night time vision.

“Adam (Soloway) got the idea in his head as he was falling asleep one night and actually dreamed that he was having a picture taken of him and a whole bunch of other people named Adam started to randomly join in,” said Fuhr.

“We thought it was pretty funny and encouraged him to do something with it.”

Soloway took to social media to see if there was any interest from other Adams out there to participate in such a photo shoot. The response was overwhelming.

“Let’s just say we expect a really good turnout as a result of putting it out there on Facebook,” said Fuhr. “We’re getting some cheeky stuff being posted, like from guys named Brad saying they’ll be there, but the messages coming from those who are really named Adam seem genuinely interested in doing it.”

Once the photo has been taken, Fuhr said they will post it on Facebook for it to be shared.

No word on whether Adam Levin from the band Maroon 5 will be involved, but the three Adams organizing the Adam-shoot would like the fame he brings to their name in the frame.

“Maybe we can find a way to get a huge cut-out of him to include in it,” laughed Fuhr.

The exact spot at Omand’s Creek is being determined, although Fuhr figures it will be close to the baseball diamond.

The other minor detail is finding someone to actually snap the pic.