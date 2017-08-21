Manitoba no longer a holdout on health funding deal with federal government

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba and federal governments have settled a long-standing dispute on health-care funding.

The governments have signed an agreement that will see the province receive an extra $400 million over the next 10 years for specific programs such as home care, mental health services and addictions treatment.

Manitoba was the last province to sign on to the proposal, developed by the federal government last fall.

Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the new money is welcome, but the province is still upset about the overall growth in federal transfer payments for health care.

Under a previous 13-year arrangement that expired last year, the provinces saw health transfers grow by six per cent annually.