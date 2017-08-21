No-squitos: Winnipeg enjoys mosquito-free summer

As August winds down, capping off a warm, dry summer in Winnipeg, the city’s insect control branch has yet to fog for mosquitos—and is beginning to tally the associated savings.



“We’re looking at projected savings at this time of a million dollars, or more,” said superintendent of insect control Ken Nawolsky.



The last time the city made it through an entire summer with no adult mosquito fogging program was 2012 and, prior to that, 2011.



Nawolsky explained that mosquito trap counts—used to estimate mosquito density in areas around the city—unexpectedly maintained historic lows all summer long, averaging around three bugs per trap after holding steady between zero and one in May and June.



“In terms of trap counts, it’s been the lowest in 30 years,” Nawolsky said.



The low skeeter population flies in the face Winnipeg’s reputation for being overrun with the blood-suckers, but as Nawolsky explained, the regularly high mosquito population—as indicated by trap counts eight times higher or more some years—goes hand-in-hand with something else Winnipeg usually has more of: standing water.



“Things really started to dry up (this summer), with the lack of rain that means less mosquito development,” he said, noting dormant eggs hatch often within 10 days of being submerged in pooled water.



Rainfalls of 50 ml or more in a single day present a challenge for the insect control branch when water pools all over town, as crews struggle “trying to get to all the sites in a timely manner,” Nawolsky said.



“This year, whenever there were some rains, we were on top of it right away to prevent any emergence from happening.”



Other parts of Canada experienced the heavy rains Winnipeg dodged, and got the mosquitos that go with it.



“Ottawa (insect control) phoned me last week talking about how bad mosquitos were there, people weren’t used to it,” Nawolsky said. “I said, ‘when you get extreme weather events like that, no matter how good your operation is, you’re bound to get mosquitos emerging.'”



But that’s the reason he said low trap counts this year won’t mean a streak of high mosquito populations is broken for good in Winnipeg.



“Next year, the eggs are still there, so if we get significant rains, mosquitos will hatch again,” Nawolsky explained. “It does help to have a really good season, it means there should be less eggs… but mosquito eggs can lay dormant in the soil for up to seven years.”



So mosquitos of seasons past will still plague the city, no matter how hard they were slapped.



The city will continue larvaciding for the next three to four weeks, but Nawolsky said there’s “no chance” there will be any fogging this year, which means its new Delta Gard product (which replaced malathion but has yet to be used) remains in storage, “ready to use" whenever a season requires fogging.