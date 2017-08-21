The Forks rides hot summer programming with new Summertide arts festival

Long live the summer festival season at The Forks – or at least for another two weeks.

The tourist hub has launched a brand-new round of programming, dubbed Summertide, which includes multi-media activities like art, music, dance, theatre and literature in the form of pop-ups, installations, talks and other events.

Summertide follows a full schedule of summer entertainment including the Canada Games Festival and Interstellar Rodeo Music Festival at The Forks.

“It’s been an interesting summer. We’ve had a lot of amazing things happening at The Forks,” said Clare MacKay, vice president of corporate and community initiatives at The Forks.

“We’re just trying to bring different things to the public, again, to entertain, to inspire and to provide that sort of sense of wonder,” MacKay said.

Day one of Summertide included Dave Bidini of the Rheostatics and Luke Doucet of Whitehorse talking about print media, as Bidini is set to start his own newspaper in Toronto.

Programming in coming days includes: a nighttime photography event to celebrate the last bit of summer (courtesy of local clothing design/photography business From Here and Away), a Royal Winnipeg Ballet outdoor studio and live mural painting to kick off the Wall-to-Wall mural and cultural festival in September.

“What we really wanted to do was sort of give you that almost sort of low-level whimsy, and things that you just come upon,” MacKay said.

Other interactive elements include a bicycle/tricycle bike parade (with supplies from Art City to decorate your ride) and a parking lot picnic—set to the tune of a wandering band.

For its inaugural year, organizers wanted to include multi-media elements at different times and on different days, to gauge what people like most—and build on those aspects for next year.