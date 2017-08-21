Thousands of Manitoba social services catalogued in new app

It’s about to get easier for Manitobans to access social services.



On Wednesday Aug. 23, a new application called ‘ResourceConnect’ will be available for download on Android devices, putting contact information for more than 6,000 different programs and agencies into users' pockets.



Produced by the Gang Action Interagency Network (GAIN), the best part of the new resource is that “once it’s downloaded, you don’t need an internet connection to use it,” said GAIN coordinator, Robyn Dryden.



The app is essentially an offline catalogue of email addresses, phone numbers, and maps to help Manitobans with virtually any need connect with a helpful resource.



An internet connection helps users access service providers' websites and further enhances its utility.



Dryden said the app, which divides the myriad services into several categories for easy browsing, has resources from all sectors, including LGBTQ supports, advocates, healthcare services, volunteer opportunities and more.



“If you’re a youth, for example, trying to figure out if there’s an addiction program, or 24/7 safe space you can go to, and you don’t have any data on your phone, you can still figure out where you want to be going,” Dryden said. “That’s the most important thing about this app.”



In addition to being beneficial for people accessing services, Dryden added that it will be a boon for the service providers themselves.



She noted that ResourceConnect builds off GAIN’s strategy to bridge gaps between various social service stakeholders.



“So I know all about gang-related information, that’s what I do with GAIN, but I don’t know as much about homelessness,” she said, explaining the app can easily help her or any group pull up information about one another to make a referral. “It’s providing that instant connection.”



The app offers similar information accessible through 211 Manitoba, and was developed with much of the same content, but puts it into an offline format Dryden hopes young people will gravitate towards.



“Youth need to have those services close at their fingertips,” she said.