Two suspects arrested in northern Manitoba homicide

RCMP have arrested two young men in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in northern Manitoba.

Police say they responded to a report of an assault in the Pukatawagan community on Aug. 19 at around 5:30 a.m. The teen was sent to hospital, but died of injuries.

Less than four hours later, police arrested and charged two men with manslaughter – Alexander Bear, 20, and Reshawn Muskwa, 19. Police say the suspects and the victim were known to each other.