Two suspects arrested in northern Manitoba homicide
The teen victim was sent to hospital following an assault, but later died of his injuries.
RCMP have arrested two young men in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in northern Manitoba.
Police say they responded to a report of an assault in the Pukatawagan community on Aug. 19 at around 5:30 a.m. The teen was sent to hospital, but died of injuries.
Less than four hours later, police arrested and charged two men with manslaughter – Alexander Bear, 20, and Reshawn Muskwa, 19. Police say the suspects and the victim were known to each other.
The investigation continues.
