Winnipeg pie guy told to 'please leave' community kitchen after Metro article

The owner of a Winnipeg pie-making business is going to be without access to a commercial kitchen sooner than he anticipated.

On Monday, Dustin Watson of Lord of the Pies was informed by the operators of the Knox Community Kitchen he was being kicked out due to comments he made in a Metro article regarding the impending closure of the facility Sept. 15.

“I got an email that said ‘please leave’ in the subject line and that I was to turn in my keys and leave the kitchen immediately,” Watson said.

“I had two private events I was supposed to cater this weekend that I have to turn down now because I don’t have anywhere to work,” said the pie chef, who won’t have access to temporary space he managed to find until September when the community kitchen is slated to close.

Metro obtained a copy of the email sent by Natasha Ross, project manager for the Knox Centre which runs the Edmonton Street facility.

Ross confirmed she sent the email. She said they felt Watson was being misleading by saying users of the kitchen were only recently notified of the closure.

“I don’t want to get into the details of our relationship with him, but the fact is we sent a formal letter to the people who rent space from us on June 30,” said Ross. “Not last week.”

A message announcing the closure was posted on the facility’s Facebook page Aug. 16, but Ross said that wasn’t how users learned of the situation.

The owner of Spring Roll Queen, Roweliza Lulu, has rented space since September 2016 and says she knew what was happening at the end of June.

“It’s too bad because this is such a great place to use as a stepping stone to get your small business off of the ground,” Lulu said.

Watson had also said there were equipment issues, which Ross confirmed.

“There were a couple of things that we needed to get fixed including a fridge, which we addressed right away,” Ross confirmed.