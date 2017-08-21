New kids on the Oddblock: Third annual Winnipeg comedy festival returns for year three

A Winnipeg block-party-meets-comedy-festival is back, but the venues won't feature the typical brick wall backdrop.

The third annual Oddblock Comedy Festival, running Aug. 24-27, includes 50 comedians from across North America and 28 shows in five venues.

“We could have saved ourselves a lot of time and energy spreading the comedy festival out all across the city, going to typical venues, and things like that,” said Kevin Mozdzen, co-artistic director of the Oddblock Comedy Festival.

“But we wanted to bring a lot of energy to South Osborne, so we are doing shows in atypical venues, like restaurants, and things like that,” he said.

This year there will be Oddblock shows at The Park Theatre, Vera Pizza, BMC Market, GameKnight and Park Alleys. There will also be a licensed patio and food trucks Friday through Sunday.

This year’s festival includes 23 Winnipeg comedians, including Jordan Welwood—a regular host and headliner at Rumor’s Comedy Club, who has also performed at Just for Laughs Montreal.

This is his third year at Oddblock.

“There are one or two shows where it’s like, ‘Here’s our local heroes,’ but then for the rest of the shows the locals are kind of integrated with the rest of the people from out of town,” he said.

“Everyone is on the same playing field, which is kind of nice.”

He added that Oddblock feels more like a block party than a typical comedy festival, especially since the venues include a pizza shop and bowling alley.

Oddblock 2017 headliners include Nick Thune (The Tonight Show), Eliza Skinner (writer on The Late Late Show with James Corden), and Dulce Sloan (Just For Laughs).