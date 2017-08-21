Winnipeg's view of eclipse blocked by clouds

Winnipeggers never had a chance at viewing a total eclipse, but a cloudy sky hanging over the city Monday morning has made even a partial eclipse-viewing experience unlikely.

This part of the world was anticipating a glimpse of the sun 71 per cent blotted out, which would have lowered the ambient temperature by a few degrees and made the day slightly darker.

But as Manitoba Museum spokesperson Malaika Brandt-Murenzi said Monday morning, cloud coverage over Winnipeg has changed expectations.

"It will get slightly darker, but not enough to really notice," she said, adding there's "some speculation" clouds could shift and expose the blocked sun at some point, "but people are understandably not very hopeful for that."

That makes the Manitoba Museum Planetarium the best place in Winnipeg to watch the eclipse.

"We've got live feeds from NASA inside the planetarium, people are welcome to come and go for free and check out what the totality looks like," Brandt-Murenzi said.

The Planetarium will be showing live feeds from the total solar eclipse from 10 a.m. to 2:45 pm.