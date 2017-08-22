Fake dating profile lures car-jacking victim in Winnipeg
Four Winnipeg youth created a fake dating profile specifically for the purpose of luring and robbing someone.
What one Winnipeg man thought would be a first date turned into a carjacking Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg Police say the 24-year-old arranged to meet someone on a popular dating website. He and his date set the rendezvous for around 2:40 p.m. near Salter Street and Mountain Avenue.
When he pulled up, he stayed in his car and was approached first by the girl then, three other teens swarmed the vehicle, "sprayed him with pepper spray, pulled him from his vehicle and threatened him," police explained in a prepared statement.
"All four persons then fled with the victim's vehicle and personal belongings."
Officers later spotted the car driving downtown. They pulled it over, but after initially stopping actually fled the approaching cops.
The vehicle was tracked to the area of Broadway and Edmonton Street where it stopped again, and all four occupants fled on foot before they were apprehended "after a short foot chase."
Police learned the group had set up a fake profile on the dating website "specifically for the purpose of luring a person to their location with the intention of committing a robbery."
Two 15-year old and two 16-year old youths have been charged with robbery, unauthorized posession of a restricted weapon, and several other offences.
