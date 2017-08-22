Hooch to your couch: Skip the Dishes testing out beer, wine delivery in Winnipeg

Getting dinner—complete with a glass of wine—delivered straight to your house may sound too good to be true, but that’s the basis of a new pilot from food delivery service Skip the Dishes.

“Winnipeg is one of our strongest markets, in all of Canada and the US. We’ve actually had our users reaching out to us asking for alcohol, beer and wine delivery, so that’s kind of what prompted us to explore this space,” said Kendall Bishop, director of marketing with Skip the Dishes.

The company announced Tuesday that GPS-tracked beer, wine and spirits delivery is now available in Winnipeg through its app service.

De Luca Fine Wines, Fort Garry Brewing Company and Ellement Fine Wines and Spirits are a few of the companies participating in the pilot program.

“We’re really lucky in Winnipeg, because we have a lot of microbreweries that are popping up right now,” Bishop added.

“Of course there’s some long standing favourites… but newer stores were also super eager to jump on board.”

To order, use the Skip the Dishes app or website to get a list of applicable liquor stores.

While there are no minimum order requirements, the delivery fee starts at $3.49, and of course customers are required to be legal drinking age and provide ID at the time of delivery.

Winnipeg liquor delivery is currently available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. A nationwide roll-out of liquor delivery to other Canadian and U.S. markets is planned for the coming months.