Leadership hopeful accuses rival of downplaying domestic violence charge

WINNIPEG — One of two men running for the leadership of the Manitoba New Democrats is accusing his rival of downplaying domestic violence charges from 2003.

Steve Ashton says the public deserves to know more details about the charges that were laid — and later dropped — against Wab Kinew.

Kinew addressed the charges last week after anonymous emails were sent to media about the accusations by a woman connected to him.

Kinew has refused to discuss details, but has said the charges were dropped because there was no substance to the allegations.

Ashton says the charges were stayed by the Crown after several court hearings and Kinew should reveal details.