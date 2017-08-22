Peter Mansbridge coming to Winnipeg in cross-Canada tour
The former anchor of CBC’s The National will be coming to the Centennial Concert Hall on Thursday, Nov. 30.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Peter Mansbridge is coming to Winnipeg – and he’s bringing the stories behind his stories.
The former anchor of CBC’s The National will be coming to the Centennial Concert Hall on Thursday, Nov. 30 for Peter Mansbridge: Live Coast to Coast, which includes 16 venues across Canada.
The tour includes Mansbridge’s personal stories about Canada, Canadians and journalism, collected over his years as chief correspondent for CBC News.
Tickets go on sale Monday, August 28 at 10 a.m. CDT.
Most Popular
-
'Sorry, we can't find the page' is unfair in a modern democracy: Tristan Cleveland
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Road rage: Halifax police say truck tries to force car off busy road
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: 'She wasn't in my car'
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week