Peter Mansbridge coming to Winnipeg in cross-Canada tour

The former anchor of CBC’s The National will be coming to the Centennial Concert Hall on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Former CBC news anchor Peter Mansbridge poses for a photo at the Toronto studios of the national television network on Wednesday, May 22, 2013.

Chris Young / The Canadian Press

Former CBC news anchor Peter Mansbridge poses for a photo at the Toronto studios of the national television network on Wednesday, May 22, 2013.

Peter Mansbridge is coming to Winnipeg – and he’s bringing the stories behind his stories.

The former anchor of CBC’s The National will be coming to the Centennial Concert Hall on Thursday, Nov. 30 for Peter Mansbridge: Live Coast to Coast, which includes 16 venues across Canada.

The tour includes Mansbridge’s personal stories about Canada, Canadians and journalism, collected over his years as chief correspondent for CBC News.

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 28 at 10 a.m. CDT.

