Winnipeg rolling out adjustable bike lanes

It appears the City of Winnipeg is curbing a plan to slowly roll out bike lanes across the city.

A new pilot project announced Tuesday aims to install low-cost, flexible cycling infrastructure to the city starting this week.

After the infrastructure and public works committee repeatedly voted down a fast-tracked downtown bike grid, the city opted for the nine-month pilot program instead.

The city began installing adjustable bike lane curbs Tuesday, and will be doing so on Sherbrook Street south of Cumberland Avenue, as well as a section of Bannatyne Avenue next to Old Market Square.

The curbs will provide a physical barrier between vehicles and cycle lanes, but, as they're fixed to the roadway with steel pins, will also be removable so they can be adjusted.

The method differs from the city's usual approach for adding protected bike lanes, which is tied to road renewal and normally involves a permanent curb.

In a prepared statement from the city, they were described as being "more cost effective and a faster way to created a protected bike lane."

The total cost of the trial is $15,000. The adjustable lanes will remain installed for at least nine months to help determine the feasibility of using the same installation methods elsewhere.