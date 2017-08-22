Winnipeg teen's designer clothes hitting runway 'for the kids'

An upcoming fashion show courtesy of two teen Winnipeg designers comes with an inspirational message "for the kids."

“The creative path is a viable option as a career… Get thinking about the creative side,” said Adam Smallwood, one half of the duo planning the For the Kids fashion show.

The up-and-coming 17-year-old designer, who launched an in-demand clothing line before graduating high school, said the key to understanding the Aug. 29 show is that there’s “nothing special” about him or his partner, Galata Fira.

“Other than the fact we’re creative kids who like to make things… and we are actually doing it,” he said.

The show–featuring 60 original pieces–is actually a grander fusion of fashion, dance, live art, and poetry, which, in addition to being entertaining, Smallwood hopes will encourage other young people to follow their footsteps.

“The idea behind (the show) is inspiring kids from Canada, or newcomers to Canada… they aren’t always thinking about that creative side for work, but we’re trying to inspire them to try doing what we’re doing,” he explained.

Smallwood created his lifestyle brand Atomik Studios three years ago, and has since earned a rabid following that enthusiastically responds to his new clothing releases.

He said he’s had to hustle to launch his business, but compared to other jobs his classmates work, he has a lot more freedom, and hustling for his passion is worth more than a paycheque at the end of the day.

Still, he knows it's a daunting pursuit.

“We have a lot of freedom… But if I was to work at Sobeys, or Tim’s, I’m putting in the time and I’m getting paid,” Smallwood said. “With what we’re doing, you could go all in for five, 10 hours and not make a penny—so it’s all up to you.

“The biggest difference is, if you want to earn enough to sustain your needs, you’ve got to put in the hours.”

Smallwood acknowledges it’s not seen as common “to start so early,” but added what he and Fira are doing “proves it’s possible.”

“A lot of people doubt that, they want to do things (like this) but doubt they can,” he said. “But this is what we’re doing, and hope to be doing for the rest of our lives—I hope people see that and we change that idea.”

'Putting Manitoba on the map'

Earlier in August, Smallwood received a letter from Mayor Brian Bowman, who lauded the teen's achievements and wished him luck on what will be his first runway show.

“It is great to see young artists and designers putting Manitoba on the map,” Bowman wrote.

Smallwood said the unexpected recognition validated the show’s purpose.

“I was not expecting that at all, it was so cool he reached out to us,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is the mayor of our city, acknowledging our work, and what we’ve done. I was super humbled by that.