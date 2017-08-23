‘Going to the community to find out about the community:’ Government launches new survey

Appel à tous les francophone Manitobans, the provincial government has launched a new survey with the goal of improving French services.

The online survey is meant to gather input from Manitoba’s French-speaking community about the quality of services offered in French by public bodies.

“We need to make sure that services are appropriate, and that people who need the services have the right kind. And if they don’t have them we need to know why,” said Jacqueline Blay, president of the Société de la francophonie manitobaine.

The survey will determine which services are regularly used in French, how those services are accessed, and which ones could be improved.

“We find the survey extremely important, because we’re going to the community to find out about the community, so that’s the context of everything," Blay said, adding results of the survey will form the basis of how things can be improved moving forward.

She feels services available in French have seen a lot of progress over the years, but admits there are areas that are lacking.

“Let’s say health for example, it’s a very complex world," she said. "To have services in French with a specialist is very difficult."