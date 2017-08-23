Indigenous law at forefront of MMIWG talks in Winnipeg

Three days of expert perspectives being shared in Winnipeg this week will contribute to a vital truth-gathering process for the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).

The public National Expert Hearing of Indigenous Law and Decolonizing Perspectives is at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights from August 22 to 24.

Commissioners from the National Inquiry into MMIWG are hearing from Indigenous scholars, practitioners and experts who been researching various laws, legal traditions and processes.

“It’s a huge piece of the puzzle—very directly we are examining ways to prevent and reduce the incidence of violence experienced by Indigenous women, girls, transgender and two-spirit people,” said the commission's legal counsel, Susan Vella.

The findings will be used to form recommendations on how to reduce the vulnerability of Indigenous women and girls.

Ultimately, the takeaways from the talks are the exclusive domain of the commissioners, but they have heard recommendations for empowering communities to revitalize their legal system.

“In the Indigenous laws we hear the emphasis is on collective responsibility,” Vella said.

“Indigenous legal systems, we are hearing, are aimed more at preventing it in the first place, and they have very effective mechanisms for responding and ensuring such violence stops.”

She added that discussions at the CMHR are open to the public, and people are welcome to come.

The final report for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is due at the end of 2018. Vella said the interim report is “well-underway” and due November 2017.