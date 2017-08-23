Keeping the buzz going: RRC adds more beehives

Beeproject Apiaries and Red River College have hatched a pretty sweet deal.

As part of its urban beekeeping project, Red River College is expanding its partnership with Beeproject Apiaries by adding three new beehives to its rooftops.

Over the summer of 2017, the honeybees were on fourth floor of the college’s Paterson GlobalFoods Institute and the additional hives will now be on the rooftop of Building A at the Notre Dame Campus.

The amount of hives now totals six, and will produce an estimated yield of 150 kilograms this season.

The honey pulled from the Notre Dame Campus has a new name, too, following a contest.

The winning name, ‘Creekside Honey,’ was inspired by Omand’s Creek, which runs along the edge of the Notre Dame Campus grounds and through Brookside Cemetery.