Police union calling for better funding

Foreshadowing lobbying still to come this fall, the city’s police union is calling on Winnipeg’s mayor and council to pony up for proactive policing in the next city budget.

Winnipeg Police Association (WPA) President Moe Sabourin issued a public statement Monday, in which he highlighted policing changes associated with budgetary pressures and their associated effect.

Following a weekend that saw a queue of more than 450 calls for service backed up and “lengthy delays,” Sabourin said one operational impact of particular concern is “the redirection of the community support units…”

Officers normally have time to focus on preventative policing and provide a presence in neighbourhoods, but are being redployed during high call-volume periods for front-line duty.

Sabourin said their “proactive efforts” are important to reduce crime in the long term.

“Instead, our members now are almost totally reactive,” he wrote, adding that, in addition to the loss of proactive policing, he’s concerned it will also lead to officer burn-out.