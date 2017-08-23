Winnipeg Fruit Share Group diverting waste, one tree at a time

For the seventh year in a row, more and more fruits and vegetables that would have been wasted this time of year are instead being put to good use.

That’s because Fruit Share, a local volunteer-run group that harvests and distributes backyard produce, continues to grow.

From just a handful of participants in its early days back in 2010, Fruit Share has blossomed to now boast 120 satisfied, active paid members like Kittie Wong.

For years, Wong’s 70-year-old mother could depend on friends to come by her Linden Woods home every summer to pick the hundreds of apples that sprouted from one bountiful tree in her yard.

Then one year, when those friends were too busy to pluck apples, Fruit Share came to the rescue.

“We found out about Fruit Share and they were able to hook us up with people who needed apples,” Wong said. “It kept them from falling to the ground to rot and (going) to waste.”

It was never her intent to let the fruit be wasted, she explained, but she couldn’t use all of the fruit herself.

“I mean, how many apple crisps can one person possibly make?”

Seeing good food not being used was the inspiration behind Fruit Share, according to Getty Stewart, who leads the initiative.

“I saw that other cities were doing it and figured why not here,” said Getty, who credits Fruit Share with keeping 63,000 pounds of un-wanted fruit from ending up in landfills so far.

“I just hate to see perfectly good food go to waste,” he said.

That’s why Fruit Share has other ways of preventing that from happening in addition to actually sharing home-grown fruit.

For instance, if someone has produce they don’t know what to do with, or they just want to find someone who can put the produce to use, Fruit Share provides a hub full of tips and recipes.

People can join the program for $10.75, which allows them to post information about their produce, covers insurance for members who access property to do the picking, and goes towards administrative costs; Fruit Share also works with the Manitoba Association of Home Economists to help run the program.

And, despite the name of the group, Getty said Fruit Share will also coordinate growers of veggies with those who seek something other than plums or pears.

“We don’t discriminate,” said Getty. “In fact, our most interesting veggie pair up was with someone who had a lot of bok choy to give away.”