Winnipeggers less active than average Canadian

Summer time is a mixed bag of activity and leisure; on one hand, weather’s nice and there’s lots to do, but on the other hand, why not kick back?

Winnipeggers were split pretty much down the middle on that question through summer 2017, as evidenced by the results of a physical activity survey released Wednesday.

Statistics Canada data compiled by Peg, a community health indicator led by the International Institute of Sustainable Development and United Way Winnipeg, shows approximately 52.4 per cent of Winnipeggers are “sometimes or often” physically active in their downtime.

That means Winnipeggers were a bit behind the national average (currently 53.7 per cent) for the first time since 2009.

Peg’s goal for the active leisure indicator and other metrics released periodically is to help policy-makers and others learn more about the city and habits of its citizenry in order to help both improve.