5 Things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

BYOB (Bring Your Own Bib)

It’s a meat lover’s dream this Friday, Saturday and Sunday; The Rotary Club of Winnipeg Ribfest is running Aug. 25-27 at The Forks. Organizers hope to raise $20K to support two local youth projects in Winnipeg. The event features free entertainment and a chance to win airfare anywhere West Jet flies. More information can be found at.ribfestwinnipeg.ca.

Party under the stars

It’s sad but true: summer is winding down, and so are The HUB Rooftop parties. The last one of the season is Friday, Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at The Metropolitan Entertainment Centre, 281 Donald Street. This R&B and Hip-Hop edition also features a pop-up shop with local artist Marc Kuegle selling his work at special prices. Tickets are $10.

Story time with Winnipeg wrestler

Winnipeg son Chris Irvine, otherwise known as WWE wrestling sensation Chris Jericho, comes to the Club Regent Event Centre Friday, Aug. 25 with “The Words of Jericho,” featuring special guests Cyrus and Lance Storm. The three will share behind the scenes stories from the world of wrestling beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Rock ‘em, sock ‘em roller derby action

If you’ve never witnessed women’s flat track roller derby (or even if you have), here’s your chance to see it live. It’s fast, hard-hitting, and you can catch two games on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Fort Garry Curling Club, 696 Archibald Street. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 5 p.m. First game pits the Bombshell Brawlers against Mindfox and second game features the All-Stars against the Minnesota Nice.

The man behind the mask