Gears and gravy: Poutine Trail inspires cross-Manitoba bike-packing trip

Some people use their bikes to pedal off calories, but one Manitoba man is cycling straight toward cheese, gravy and fries.

Avid cyclist Brian Szklarczuk plans on traversing the recently announced Manitoba Poutine Trail, along which eight restaurants will be offering signature poutines to lure hungry WInnipeggers into their small, bilingual communities beginning Aug. 31.

The promotion will see all eight restaurants raising the stakes with unique takes on the classic Canadian dish.

That was all avid cyclist Szklarczuk needed to hear. He’ll be leaving for a two-day cycling trip starting Sept. 2 to test out every last one.

“There’s nothing better than going for long bike rides, sharing good food and good company,” Szklarczuk said.

It’s a little cheesy, but he’s welcoming people to follow along for the ride—leaving Café Postal in St. Boniface at 8:30 a.m. He’ll be eating five poutines the first day, spending the night in St. Pierre Jolys, and three more the next day, and then it’s back to the city.

“It could just be me in the pouring rain or it could be 20,” Szklarczuk said, but he’ll be joined by people at each restaurant along the way.

The Poutine Trail has stops in Lorette, Ste. Anne, Richer, Marchand, Ste. Agathe, St. Pierre Jolys, St. Malo and St. Jean Baptiste.

CDEM Manitoba, an organization working to spur economic development in Manitoba's bilingual communities, created the Poutine Trail to encourage people from Winnipeg to get out of the city and into rural communities.

“Everyone likes fries, right?... The idea is you make an activity out of it, and you discover some roads that you’ve never seen in southeastern Manitoba,” said CDEM Manitoba director of communications, Suzanne Druwé.

The special event hasn’t even kicked off yet, but it has gathered a lot of interest so far, she said.