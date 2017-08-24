Missing, murdered Indigenous women hearings moving ahead despite call for reboot

WINNIPEG — A national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women is moving forward despite calls from some aboriginal groups for resignations and a reset.

Chief commissioner Marion Buller says she and her colleagues intend to go ahead with community hearings that start next month, but will do so in a better way.

Buller made the comments after a meeting in Winnipeg at which commissioners learned about Indigenous laws.

In recent months, the commission has faced questions from concerned relatives who say they have lost faith in the inquiry because it is not giving families enough of a voice.

Sandra Delaronde, co-chair of a group that represents relatives in Manitoba, says her group still wants the commissioners to resign so that the inquiry can start fresh.

One commissioner and a few other staff members have already resigned.