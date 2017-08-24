Siloam Mission marks 30 years

Siloam Mission threw a block party Thursday afternoon to celebrate the progress made over the past three decades.

“As a community, we’re saluting the past and celebrating 30 years, and with that, also looking forward to the future,” said CEO Jim Bell, who praised the work of the volunteers and funds supplied by donors in improving the lives of Winnipeg’s homeless population over the years.

Bell outlined the current plans to expand its dining facilities, and improve access to housing.

“We want to land on a place that we think that we can efficiently take it forward, whether it be communal housing, selective housing,” he said. “We’re really excited, too, because the levels of government are listening as well and participating, so we’re really motivated to take it to where we can get it to.”

Siloam Mission’s Communications Manager Luke Thiessen said he expected over 600 community members to attend anniversary festivities; a regular day of meal service is closer to 400 people.

A number of the organization’s 8,000 volunteers were on hand Thursday to help facilitate the event, which included a performance by the local group, C-Weed Band.