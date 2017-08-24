The dog days aren’t quite over yet

The dog days of summer are coming to an end (despite this year’s cooler than average temperatures), but not before Winnipeg’s hounds are able to take advantage of two of the city’s wading pools.

On September 2, the Happyland wading pool on Marion Street and the Bruce Park wading pool at 1966 Portage Avenue will open to licensed dogs. Owners must register their canines prior to letting them loose in the water, and the dog-friendly hours of operation are based on the dog’s size: pets under 30lbs can hit the pool from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and larger animals are welcome from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the Saturday.