Three minors arrested in Winnipeg carjacking

Winnipeg police have arrested three minors following a carjacking on Pembina Hwy.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 51-year-old man parked his car in the 2300 block of Pembina Hwy. He started walking away, but realized he left his keys in the ignition, police say.

He returned to the car to find people driving it away. He attempted to open the front passenger door, but the driver sped off, dragging the man about 10 feet.

Police found the stolen vehicle near Point Rd. and Pembina Hwy. With the assistance of the Tactical Support Team, the vehicle was brought to a stop in the 300 block of Osborne St.

The people inside the vehicle included a 15-year-old boy and two girls, one aged 17 and the other 14.

An airsoft firearm and machete were located on the male suspect. One of the female suspects was found to be responsible for an unrelated theft in St. Boniface in July, where several items, including a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.