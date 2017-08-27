Bear clan removes hundreds of needles from North End garage

A garage in Winnipeg’s North End held a disturbing find for community group Bear Clan Patrol last week.

The team, alongside a Winnipeg Police community support officer found an abandoned garage filled with hundreds of used syringes on Wednesday.

“This is the first time that we’ve discovered something to this magnitude, what we picked up last night was only a small portion of what was there,” said James Favel, co-founder of Bear Clan Patrol Inc.

His 15-person team was armed with proper sharps containers for safe disposal, when they had finished filling those, they started filling pop bottles that were laying around.

“There could be as many as 500 there, plus there was probably a few hundred more,” Favel said.

He added that having an increased number of needle disposal units in the North End could have a huge impact in the community, and the amount of work the Bear Clan does on a weekly basis.

The Street Connections team works in partnership with Bear Clan and other community agencies toward the safe disposal of needles in the community, an official from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said.