First Winnipeg Classic Rockfest ‘a night to remember’

When Canadian rock music legend Kenny Shields fell ill earlier this summer, it called fate of the first-ever Winnipeg Classic Rockfest into question.

“Streetheart was our headliner and this was going to be their final outdoor concert,” said event promoter Sam Katz. “Out of respect for (frontman) Kenny, his family and bandmates, we decided to put everything on hold until we figured out next steps.”

On July 21, Kenny Shields passed away at the age of 69 at Winnipeg’s St. Boniface Hospital – almost a month before he was set to take the stage at Shaw Park.

Katz said it was decided, with blessings from Shields’s family, that the show would go on, and the evening would be a tribute to the voice behind iconic tunes such as “Tin Soldier” and “What Kind of Love is This?”

“It is going to be a phenomenal evening and a very emotional one as we celebrate Kenny’s legacy,” said Katz, who estimates 6,000 music fans will attend.

Shields’ bandmates Jeff Neill, Daryl Gutheil, Tim Sutton and Jake Jacobs will be joined by Honeymoon Suite, Harlequin, The Pumps and Orphan as well as Loverboy, who were not part of the original all Canadian concert line-up.

Three Loverboy members, Paul Dean, Matt Frenette and Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve, are Streetheart alumni.

Sinnaeve said Shields’s “commanding presence” will be one of many things they will miss about their friend not being with them on stage.

“I remember there was a time he had his foot in a cast and he sat on a stool for most of the set and that was when we played bars six nights a week, Sinnaeve said. “Of course at that point, he was such an athlete on stage, climbing lighting trusses like monkey bars, etc. But he just sat there and sang. Still he had that command and of course he sang amazingly.”

“During the last song he would throw the stool away and people just lost their minds. So, he knew what worked. He knew how to take it over the top. He could read the crowd and people felt he was reaching them individually.”

Tickets for Winnipeg Classic Rockfest Aug. 29 at Shaw Park are $49.50 in advance through Ticketmaster and $59.50 at the gate.