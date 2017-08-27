Lengthy police standoff ends Saturday with two arrests

Winnipeg’s Burrows neighbourhood was placed on high alert for much of Saturday while police were engaged in a standoff with a man in a house on Magnus Avenue.

On Saturday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service’s street crime unit and tactical support team went to a home in the 500 block of Sherbrook Street with a search warrant for a drug and firearms investigation, as well as an arrest warrant for a 33-year-old male known to police.

The suspect was seen driving a vehicle nearby with another male in the passenger seat at about 10:45 a.m.; police attempted to stop the truck before it fled, hitting a female cyclist and then a taxi at the intersection of Arlington Street and Logan Avenue.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the taxi driver was unharmed in the collision.

The truck driven by the suspect was abandoned in a back lane shortly after the collision, and was found in the 1400 block of Magnus Avenue. Police tracked the suspects to a nearby home, catching the passenger – a 22-year-old male – soon after arriving on the scene.

The home’s occupants were safely removed from the building, while the suspect remained in the house for roughly nine hours until the Tactical Support Team was able to take him into custody. During this time, nearby streets were closed off and residents were encouraged to stay indoors.