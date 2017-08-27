Methamphetamine 'has absolutely gripped the city,' police say

In the wake of an arrest made Saturday, one of many that led to possession charges in recent weeks, Winnipeg police say much of the city’s crime is linked to a rise in methamphetamine use.

“I’d say the majority—a good chunk—of property crime in the city is the result of methamphetamine addiction,” said Constable Jay Murray, who told reporters Sunday that other crimes “fuel” that addiction.

“Mostly property crime, but we’re starting to see violent incidents arise as well.”

On Saturday morning, police arrested a man suspiciously wandering through private yards near Marion Street and Dawson Road.

They arrested a 38-year-old Selkirk man, Tyler Perry David Gauthier, who is facing multiple charges, and found him to be in the possession of methamphetamine.

In addition to the drugs, police say he was carrying a weapon and tools to facilitate a break-in.

According to Murray, this kind of arrest is “yet another example of what methamphetamine is doing to the city”.

Cst. Murray said the service also continues to encounter fentanyl along with the growing numbers of methamphetamine users—but while fentanyl has made headlines for being one of the most deadly drugs on the street, its affect on the city’s crime rate isn’t the same.

“The difference between fentanyl and methamphetamine is fentanyl is a depressant, so people, if they’re going to use fentanyl, they’re going to calm down and fall asleep and worst case scenario, they die from it,” said Cst. Murray. “But with methamphetamine, now you’ve got somebody who’s stimulated and fixed on getting the next high, and methamphetamine can cause somebody not to sleep for a few days, so we’re seeing a lot more crime come from the use of methamphetamine.”