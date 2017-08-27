More than 100 restaurants expected for Le Burger Week in Winnipeg

Le Burger Week is almost back, and the offerings in Winnipeg this year are expected to be juicy.

The national contest starts Sept. 1, and Winnipeg is the biggest market, with more than 100 restaurants participating this year.

“We’re almost doubled from last year—really happy about the growth of the competition and the way everyone has been excited, just more and more excited every year,” said Daniel Gurevich, Winnipeg ambassador, Le Burger Week.

“I think we’ve got great, strong connections within the culinary community here. I think people like to support each other and they enjoy that friendly competition.”

This year’s Le Burger Week has a new connection with Skip The Dishes and Just Eat, which Gurevich said was a way to make the event more accessible.

“Even though people like to think Winnipeg is a small city, we all know that if you’re in River Heights you’re not necessarily going to Transcona all the time, and vice versa,” he said, adding that this was a way to make it possible for people to try more burgers, especially as the competition includes so many restaurants this year.