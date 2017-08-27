Winnipeg’s “Community of Heroes” expands with second annual event

The odds of being near a hero when you need one just went up in Winnipeg.

That's because hundreds of Winnipeggers recieved life-saving training at the city's second annual Community of Heroes event at the Forks on Sunday. Organized by the Heart and Stroke Foundation, instructors held four free-of-charge hours of training under the canopy to help educate the public on preventing deaths from cardiac arrest.

Last year’s inaugural training session saw 250 people learn life-saving techniques, and Heart and Stroke’s resuscitation program manager Lisa Bagan said she expected double the attendance this year.

“We’re teaching hands-only CPR for the general public and we’re also teaching how to use an AED,” said Bagan. “The importance of this is 85% of cardiac arrests actually happen outside of a medical facility, so it’s really important for bystanders to know what to do, because every moment counts when somebody’s heart stops.”

Experts were on hand to coach participants through performing chest compressions and what steps to take should they see an emergency situation arise. Members of the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service were present to show their support and answer questions, and took part in the four-hour CPR relay that saw participants taking two minute turns pumping the chest of a dummy.

Bagan stressed the importance of being confident in one’s CPR skills – and says it’s never too soon to start learning about what to do in an emergency.

“A lot of the time, people are not taking CPR courses unless they have to for their work,” she said. “Starting kids early is really key - that way, they’re not scared in the future to learn more about CPR.”

While Bagan says children under age twelve might not be strong enough to do chest compressions, it’s a good idea to make sure they know to call 911 in an emergency situation.

Speaking to the community aspect of the event, people were also invited to mark where they lived on a map to identify the location of members of Winnipeg’s “community of heroes”.