Man charged with assault after violent garbage confrontation in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG — A 52-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing multiple charges after another man was seriously hurt and knocked unconscious while rummaging through trash.
Police say the man was picking through a garbage bin and tossing waste on the ground early Sunday when someone who lives nearby confronted him and assaulted him with a weapon.
A woman who heard what was happening came outside with a security guard and tried to stop the assault, but they were forced inside when they were also attacked.
Police say the suspect tried to run away, but was chased down by the security guard and a passerby before police arrested him in a building.
The man who was attacked at the garbage bin was taken to hospital where he is listed as stable, while the woman was treated for a head injury and released.
The security guard's injuries were minor.
Michael Thomas Kerr faces numerous assault, mischief and weapons-related charges.
