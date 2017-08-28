MPI: More than 500 people injured, 14 killed annually on Manitoba’s gravel roads

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) and the RCMP have teamed up for an awareness and enforcement campaign this year, with the aim to bring attention to the province’s gravel roads.

On average, nearly 500 people are injured and 14 people are killed in crashes on gravel roads in Manitoba annually, according to data obtained by MPI.

“There were a number of unfortunate incidents on gravel roads in the past year,” said MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley.

“Whether that’s serious injury or fatality, it sent us the message that we needed to raise awareness about gravel road safety.”

The partnership with the RCMP began in April and is continuing into the fall. A number of traffic-related offences were identified by police from the start of the enforcement campaign to the end of July.

Data indicates speed and alcohol are two common factors related to crashes on gravel roads.

On average, 38 per cent fatal crashes on gravel roads in Manitoba are alcohol related, while speed is a factor in nearly 20 per cent of fatal crashes. There are about 3,200 crashes reported annually on gravel roads, MPI data said.

In addition to the partnership with RCMP, MPI said it will be enhancing its high school driver education program in September to make young drivers more aware about driving on gravel roads.

Gravel driving safety:

- People who aren’t wearing a seatbelt are 26 times more likely to be killed and two times more likely to be seriously injured in a collision than people using a seatbelt, so strap in.

- Reduce speed when moving from a paved road to a gravel road and be aware of how the vehicle handles gravel.

- Try to avoid sudden changes in direction—swerving can cause loss of control. Another way to avoid losing control is by driving in the tracks of other vehicles.

- If you do lose control, take your foot off the gas and look and steer in the direction you want to go. Do not make any sudden changes in direction or speed.