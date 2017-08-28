Police say tip from Australia led them to abused boy in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg say a tip from Down Under led them to a child being sexually abused in a city home.
Const. Jay Murray says police were informed on Friday by Australian authorities, who said a man had been arrested there on child pornography charges and the images may have been shared by a Winnipeg man.
Murray says police located a six-year-old victim and a suspected abuser at a home in Winnipeg's East Kildonan neighbourhood.
A 28-year-old man has been detained on charges that include sexual assault, sexual interference and making child pornography.
The Canadian Centre for Child Protection says an estimated 70 per cent of child pornography is produced in home settings.
Police allege the six-year-old was assaulted repeatedly between January and early August of this year, and images of the assaults were shared using an online messaging application.
